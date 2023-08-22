A committee of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority voted last week to award $10.96 million in funding to 16 different agencies of the Commonwealth for opioid abatement and remediation efforts.

Under a statute that was passed into law in 2021, a minimum of 15% of opioid settlement funds paid to the Commonwealth is to be spent on abatement efforts managed by state agencies, according to a written statement.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon and chairman of the OAA, described the awards as “far reaching.”

“This year’s approved state agency opioid abatement projects will be launched across a diverse range of organizations, including executive branch agencies, judicial offices, universities, and independent state agencies,” Pillion said in the statement.

Funding for these projects is scheduled to be transferred from the OAA to the recipient organizations as early as Oct. 1.

Dr. Sarah Thomason, a clinical pharmacist who chairs the OAA’s Grants Committee, noted that the funding will support a wide variety of projects.

“The full continuum of care was considered within these projects,” she said. “Funding was awarded for prevention and education, clinical research, prescription monitoring, naloxone distribution, treatment programs, recovery supports, and more.”

The approved projects were selected through a competitive process and included a review of proposals submitted by the agencies. The resulting awards will be the first allocation of OAA funds for state agencies since the Commonwealth received its first set of national settlement payments from manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids in 2022.

The payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1.1 billion in total funding.

In June the OAA announced more than $23 million in grant awards to 76 cities and counties in Virginia. Combined with the announcement of funding for state agencies, the total amount of awards by the OAA is nearly $34 million to date. According to a June report published by the National Academy of State Health Policy, only ten states had awarded specific abatement programs, including Virginia.

Recent developments with Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt bankruptcy cases will not affect the availability of funds for the OAA’s announced grants, according to Pillion.

“The awards announced by the OAA are from finalized settlements and these funds have been received by the Commonwealth,” Pillion said. “These awards build on the OAA’s commitment to support strategies and initiatives on local, regional, and state levels that will strengthen our communities and improve lives and livelihoods in all regions of the Commonwealth.”

The OAA was established by the General Assembly in 2021 to oversee the distribution of 55% of Virginia’s total settlement funds. Of the remainder, 30% is distributed directly to cities and counties and 15% to the Commonwealth. The use of funds is restricted by court orders and state statute, with the restrictions aiming for the funds to be used for opioid abatement efforts.