Dr. Lloyd has a medical degree from East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine and completed her residency in their family medicine program, according to a written statement.

Dr. Lloyd has been precepting ETSU medical residents at Healing Hands for the past year. She is an East Tennessee native who is passionate about Appalachia.

During her time at ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, Dr. Lloyd participated in the Rural Primary Care tract, cultivating her interest in providing care in small communities. She is a sports enthusiast who cheers for the Tennessee Volunteers and the United States national soccer team, participates in intramural championships, and enjoys the mountains for all they have to offer.