ST. PAUL, Va. — The town of St. Paul Main Street has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation's Marketing Leverage Program.

The award is being used to promote this weekend’s Clinch River Days Festival, which will celebrated its 25th year anniversary Friday and Saturday.

In total, VTC awarded more than $3.2 million for 236 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue.