LEXINGTON, Ky. — The foundation of longtime former Bristol area auto dealer C.M. “Bill” Gatton announced a $100 million gift Thursday to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture.

The gift, which is the largest to the university in its 160-year history, is contingent upon UK Board of Trustees’ approval at its June meeting, according to a written statement.

Gatton, who died last April, was a 1954 graduate of the university’s College of Commerce. He moved to Bristol to operate a Chevrolet dealership on West State Street where he established the foundation for a successful series of businesses and investments.

The college will be renamed as the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment to honor Gatton’s parents, Edith Martin and Harry W. Gatton Sr.

“This is a transformational gift that will have a profound impact on CAFE and the University of Kentucky,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “It will be a cornerstone in our efforts — and our singular mission — to advance Kentucky in everything that we do. Like Mr. Gatton did, we dream of a Kentucky tomorrow that is healthier, wealthier and wiser than it is today. This gift reflects his profound belief in this institution to be a partner for progress in our capacity and commitment to advance Kentucky.”

This latest gift in a series of donations join previous grants to the Gatton College of Business and Economics, the university’s Gatton Student Center, and scholarships for students with unmet financial need through the UK LEADS initiative.

Gatton is the university’s largest single donor, with gifts exceeding $180 million.

UK vice president for land-grant engagement and UK CAFE dean Nancy Cox expressed gratitude for the generosity of the Bill Gatton Foundation.

“Our college has served Kentucky and beyond for over 150 years with ‘user-inspired science,’ aiming to push boundaries in education and service,” Cox said. “We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by the Gatton Foundation, which will allow us to both accelerate our land-grant mission and create new programs to serve our citizens.”