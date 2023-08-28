BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host their annual yard sale fundraiser event on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The yard sale fundraiser will offer a variety of items for purchase and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, according to a written statement.

The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit.

In the event of incumbent weather, the yard sale will be canceled.

For more information about Friends of the Museum, or the annual yard Sale fundraiser, please call the museum at 276-523-1322.

