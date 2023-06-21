The July 20 deadline is fast approaching for small businesses in Southwest Virginia to apply for working capital disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses from the damage caused by flooding that occurred July 13-14, 2022 should apply, according to a written statement.

Low-interest disaster loans are available in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties in Virginia, Pike County Kentucky and McDowell and Mingo counties in West Virginia — areas affected by severe flooding last summer.

These federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years, according to the statement.

These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17687.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.