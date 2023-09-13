The East Tennessee State University Office of Professional Development has announced updates and its offerings in order to continue its mission of supporting life-long learning through workforce development workshops and certificates, youth programs, skill-enhancing courses and more.

The office recently launched two new certificate programs and has welcomed Ruth Taylor-Read as program manager.

“Taylor-Read is a dedicated advocate for community development and a certified Mental Health First Aid instructor,” said Darla Dye, director of ETSU’s Office of Professional Development. “In her role, she collaborates with ETSU departments, faculty, staff and community members to develop and deliver training programs. These programs harness individuals' talents and expertise to provide valuable conferences, workshops and summits.”

The program manager’s commitment to the community is evident in her involvement with organizations such as the Johnson City Sexual Assault Task Force and Women Matter Northeast Tennessee, a nonprofit organization addressing critical issues affecting women in the region.

She currently serves on the board of directors for Frontier Health SAFE House, underlining her dedication to fostering a safe and supportive community.

Taylor-Read's inaugural Mental Health First Aid course is scheduled for Nov. 17, at ETSU at Sevierville. Visit the course registration page for more information and to register.

The Office of Professional Development is also expanding its offerings with the creation and launch of two new programs, the Computed Tomography Certificate program and the Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course.

The Computed Tomography Certificate program, administered through the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Sciences’ Department of Allied Health and the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies, equips registered technologists with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the imaging science profession.

The program is comprised of both online coursework and hands-on clinical assignments at affiliated hospitals. The $2,000 program fee, which can be paid in installments, provides an excellent opportunity for radiology professionals to enhance their expertise. For more information and registration details, visit etsu.edu/crhs/allied-health/ctc.php or call (800) 222-3878.

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course, set to begin Sept. 14, has also been added to the list of offerings. This three-month course, designed for those aspiring to assist pharmacists in retail and hospital pharmacy settings, prepares students to pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination.

Class sessions are scheduled for every Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 14 to Dec. 5, from 6-9 p.m. This non-credit course is open to the public and provides a comprehensive overview of pharmacy technician skills and knowledge. To enroll or learn more, visit the course registration page or call (800) 222-3878.

For more information on these and other programs offered by ETSU's Office of Professional Development, visit etsu.edu/graduate-continue-education/professionaldevelopment. For disability accommodations, please contact the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.