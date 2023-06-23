Though Kristen Surles began her academic career with a degree in anthropology at East Tennessee State University in 2011, a professor’s suggestion that she consider a career in public health set her on an entirely new path.

And after earning her master’s in public health from the University of South Florida, Surles returned to ETSU in 2020 to pursue a doctorate in health services management and policy within the College of Public Health.

Now, after graduating again from ETSU in May, Surles is looking forward to her next chapter as a Presidential Management Fellow, a prestigious national fellowship to develop the next generation of leaders in federal government, according to a written statement.

As part of the fellowship, Surles recently accepted a position as a health scientist with the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

“It’s a huge opportunity, and it’s going to set me on this path where I will really be able to effect change,” said Surles. “I’m very excited, and it’s very humbling.”

Surles learned about the fellowship through one of her classes in 2020, and made a note to apply when the time came two years later in September 2022. Surles was one of 10,000 people who applied, and one of only 850 people offered the fellowship.

“You always think in the back of your head, I’m going to try this just to see what happens even though it probably won’t happen,” Surles said. “I mean, that might’ve been verbatim what I said when I applied. I was floored when I found out I was accepted, and had to double check to make sure it was addressed to me and not a mistake.”

Fellows in the program spend two years at a federal agency honing their leadership skills and learning the ins and outs of the federal government.

“I want to get into policy development, and one of the ways you do that is either through non-profit or government work, and to get really good policy development skills you need to do some government work.” Surles said in the statement.

Surles said she’s proud to represent ETSU, and hopes to see more ETSU graduates pursue this fellowship opportunity in the future.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to provide that lived experience and influence policy through our lens, which I think is something that needs to happen more,” Surles said.