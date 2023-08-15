ABINGDON, Va. — Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, recently announced that Sarah Scyphers, has moved into the role of loan officer serving the Abingdon branch area.

Scyphers grew up on her family’s farm in Floyd County, Virginia, though she has been a resident of Washington County, Va. for the last 15 years.

“Sarah’s passion for agriculture and serving our customer-owners is exhibited daily,” said Chris Frazier, Regional Sales & Lending Manager. “We are excited to see Sarah continue to grow in her new role as a loan officer. She is very driven, and her experience and agriculture industry ties will strengthen our lending efforts in southwest Virginia.”

She attended Virginia Tech, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree in animal and poultry science and a master’s degree in career and technical education. She served as an agriculture educator for 12 years, prior to joining FCV’s Knowledge Center team in 2018. Currently, Scyphers, along with her husband and their two children, raise registered Herefords and Charolais, as well as commercial cattle on her husband’s family farm.

“I love being a part of a rural community and even more so, a part of the agriculture industry,” said Scyphers. “Working for Farm Credit empowers me to show up and be my best self day in and day out to serve those in rural communities and involved in agriculture.”

Scyphers is eager to put her knowledge of the industry and background of producing educational opportunities and resources to work as a loan officer.

“I look forward to working with young and beginning producers to realize their potential and dreams and also working with seasoned farmers and business owners as they expand and continue to do business and farm in their communities," she said.

Outside of work, Scyphers supports both of her children with their 4-H market animal and breeding animal projects. She also serves on a number of boards and committees, including the Virginia Hereford Board, the Agriculture Committee for the Washington County Board of Supervisors (of which she is Chair).

Through her role on the Agriculture Committee, she was able to help plan and execute an Ag Appreciation event for the county for the past two years, which brought together over 500 individuals and advocates for the industry both years. In addition, Scyphers is active in her church and enjoys volunteering with other organizations in the community.