MARION, Va. — Dr. Meagan Helmick has been named the new health director for the Mount Rogers Health District.

Helmick most recently served as the southwest region deputy epidemiologist for VDH where she was responsible for overseeing COVID-19 responsibilities and other epidemiological activities for southwest Virginia, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health.

She has also held other key roles within the health district since joining the Virginia Department of Health in 2020, including as a district epidemiologist and as a case investigator and supervisor.

Prior to joining VDH, Helmick was working in the field of public health as an assistant professor with Radford University Carilion where she taught undergraduate and graduate public health and health sciences courses. She has continued to assist those students interested in a health-related field by serving as an adjunct public health professor for Old Dominion University.

Dr. Helmick obtained her Bachelor of Science and her Master of Public Health degrees from Liberty University. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Promotion Research and Disease Prevention from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

She is an active community volunteer and is currently donating her time focused on a vast array of research projects with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Helmick participates in several other organizations as a board member for the Twin County Community Foundation, One Care of Southwest Virginia, Free Clinic of the Twin Counties, and Grayson LandCare. She is also a steering committee member for Food Independence and participates as a REVIVE! trainer for the Medical Reserve Corps Southwest Unit.