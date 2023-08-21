KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Domtar’s Kingsport Mill last Friday presented a $5,000 donation to Northeast State Community College.

The funds, which will be used for scholarships, were given as a token of acknowledgment for the invaluable use of the college’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) facility during the mill’s recent conversion, according to a written statement.

“We are very grateful for the hospitality and support shared by Northeast State,” said Troy Wilson, Kingsport Mill manager. “While our mill was shut down, we were able to train employees at RCAM in preparation for the startup of our new machine.”

In 2020, Domtar announced plans to transform the mill’s uncoated freesheet paper machine into the second-largest 100 percent recycled containerboard machine in North America. Operations resumed in January 2023 and the machine can produce approximately 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium annually.

The mill is the largest recycled manufacturer in the state of Tennessee.

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 5,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domta is based in Fort Mill, S.C.