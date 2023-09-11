BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Assisting other small businesses with their digital production and marketing needs is the primary goal of Just Adventure Productions LLC, a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) seed capital matching grant.

Justin Falin officially opened the business which provides full-service videography, drone videography, and social media marketing in December 2022. Expansion plans for the future include web design, mobile apps and social media training services, according to a written statement.

“VCEDA was pleased to assist Just Adventure Productions, LLC with a seed capital grant,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “The business projects up to four full-time and two part-time employees within five years.”

Currently, the business employs one full-time and one part-time employee and has worked with several small businesses in Wise County and the Town of Big Stone Gap.

“We have a vision to become the premiere digital media production and marketing agency in the region,” Falin said. “Our goals are to be a reliable and reputable business that becomes integral in aiding the digital marketing success of residents and businesses in Southwest Virginia.

“Just Adventure Productions provides a full range of consulting under one roof and is intended to propel businesses into the digital age of media and marketing,” Falin said. “We work with businesses, organizations and individuals of all types to tell their story, showcase testimonials, showcase products and services, recruit new talent or supporters, highlight a competitive edge and more.”

Falin, who is also completing his senior year at the University of Tennessee majoring in mass communications, is a member of the Wedding and Event Videographers Association International and is completing the criteria to receive the WEVA International Merited Professional Videographer certification.

His videography career began as an idea from a friend to document their fishing adventures during the pandemic. He became interested in how to grow his social media followings through engagement, interaction and responsive analytics and as his social media following began to grow, he began getting requests from other businesses to help with their digital content and promotions. With four years of production experience, he decided to form his own company.

Tabitha Hibbitts Grieger is the social media consultant for Just Adventure Productions, bringing more than 20 years of small business experience in addition to experience in the corporate setting, political campaigns and state government, Falin said.

The VCEDA grant, Falin said, “definitely helped us a lot. The equipment used is expensive and without the grant, I would have had to go in debt to purchase the additional right equipment we needed. I had already invested about $20,000 in getting things up and running so this grant really helped. We hope to be hiring some more people on our production crew in the near future.”

Falin indicated he will primarily focus on business customers in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Falin worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) in developing his application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Wise County Industrial Development Authority.