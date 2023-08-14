Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has recommended the Appalachian Regional Commission fund 16 projects totaling $7.3 million and nearly all are in Southwest Virginia.

This comes on the heels of $75,000 the ARC awarded three regional agencies earlier this month, according to separate written statements.

Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities. ARC is expected to finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

“ARC funding plays a pivotal role in empowering Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change,” Gov. Youngkin in the statement. “These projects will create new economic opportunities, build critical infrastructure and support community development across Appalachian communities that too often go underserved.”

“ARC grants are aimed at supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, all while preserving their character.

The announcement includes seven grants of $700,000 each including ones for Barter Theater campus renovation in Abingdon, a water line in St. Charles and a wastewater treatment plant in Lee County and a wastewater treatment plant in Wise County.

“ARC has been a great funding partner, allowing us to pursue projects like this that enhance quality of life and strengthen our regional assets,” said state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon. “Gov. Youngkin recognizes the importance of these investments and how they would support our shared mission of making Virginia — especially Southwest Virginia — the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to develop strategic projects, which are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor, to be recommended to the federal commission for approval. Additional information about ARC is available here.

“Working with regional, state, and federal partners to advance local projects like these is one of our top priorities as state legislators,” said House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City. “In Southwest Virginia, we have a strong record of promoting competitive projects and we see that reflected in these recommendations related to infrastructure, broadband, workforce and economic development, as well as tourism. I applaud Gov. Youngkin for his crucial role in making these investments a priority.”

Three of the largest grants, plus another, were for projects submitted by the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, according to a document supplied by the agency.

The $700,000 for the western Lee County wastewater treatment plant, is about 10% of a $7.7 million project to serve an area between Rose Hill and Cumberland Gap with new pump stations, sewer lines and a collection and treatment system.

The $700,000 grant towards the $1.7 million St. Charles water line project would replace nearly 10,000 linear feet of water line and make other improvements.

Another $700,000 grant targets a $1.6 million Wise County project to eliminate a 40-year-old wastewater treatment facility at the former Appalachia Elementary School.

The fourth grant, for $234,000, would cover most of the cost of an InvestSWVA regional marketing grant focused on energy, agriculture and telecommunications, according to the document.

“We are extremely excited that all four projects submitted by the LENOWISCO PDC received funding,” Executive Director Duane Miller, said in an email. “All four projects will provide benefit to within our footprint by either improving the infrastructure for our localities or by continuing the regional economic development success that has been achieved by our partnership with the InvestSWVA initiative. We also want to thank Gov. Youngkin, our state legislators and DHCD for seeing the value in investing in these projects.”

Others include $500,000 to Dickenson County for a project to revise the Red Onion Industrial Park; $300,000 to Friends of Southwest Virginia for an outdoor economy recreation plan called Gateways to Southwest Virginia; $300,000 to the Southwest Higher Education Center Foundation to help with a simulation lab for nursing and allied health; $100,000 to the Round the Mountain Artisan Network for an artisan gateway project, $100,000 to Washington County to extend broadband service along the Mendota and Creeper trails and over $64,000 to The Crooked Road.

“Our Friends of Southwest Virginia team, through collaboration with our partners, have been able to amplify Southwest Virginia’s robust outdoor recreation assets,” Friends of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Kim Davis said. “These projects allow us to have clear vision when planning for sustainable growth and providing a high-quality of life to our residents and the visitor experience for travelers.”

In the proposal, $300,000 is recommended for Friends of Southwest Virginia’s Gateways to Southwest Virginia: Outdoor Economy Recreation Plan. The project focuses on building strategic plans for development and sustainability in the LENOWISCO and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission regions, Davis said.

The plan expands the region’s previous Appalachian Spring initiative that has resulted in more than $5 million of public and private funding focused on strategic development projects throughout Southwest Virginia.

The Round the Mountain Artisan Network funding is to be used for the Southwest Virginia Artisan Gateway Project, a multi-faceted initiative to strengthen the creative economy of craft in Southwest Virginia through a five-pronged approach that includes a strategic plan, feasibility study for satellite artisan stores, marketing and promoting Southwest Virginia artisans, hosting a Southwest Virginia Artisan Conference, and establishing a capacity-building training program for artisans in the network, Davis said.

Earlier this month, ARC provided monies through its Ready Nonprofits program, including $25,000 to the Medical Education Consortium of Southwest Virginia to employ a grants and events manager to expand its programing.

ARC also awarded $25,000 to Clinch Valley Community Action to hire an analyst to audit the agency’s human an relations recruiting and $25,000 to Millwald Theatre in Wytheville to acquire additional audio-visual and technical equipment.