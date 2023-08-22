BIG STONE GAP, Va. — In addition to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner presenting a $25 million federal broadband grant Tuesday, attendees at the event learned another $20 million grant may be on the way.

The $25 million United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant announced Monday will allow for the installation of high-speed broadband in the region. It is expected to bring affordable internet to around 17,352 people, over 1,000 businesses, and 37 farms across the LENOWISCO planning district service area, specifically in Lee and Wise counties and the city of Norton.

During his remarks Tuesday, Sen Warner emphasized that after years of challenges and false starts, this grant, alongside other state funds, should allow the region to be connected via stable and affordable broadband.

“I’ve been pushing for this since I’ve had the opportunity to be in elected office, and quite honestly, we are finally at the point of getting it done,” Warner said. “It’s a shame in many ways it’s taken 20-plus years.”

With the funds set aside for broadband connectivity at the federal and state level, 98% of Southwest Virginia residents should have access to high-speed broadband connectivity by 2025.

“The truth is, we have enough money now set aside at the federal level, at the state level, if we don’t get 98% of folks in Southwest Virginia covered by 2025. It’s going to be a failure of execution, not lack of money,” Warner said. “This is finally an initiative that allows Southwest Virginia and other rural parts of the state to get a fair shake.”

Warner said the COVID pandemic proved that having connectivity and high-speed broadband were essential for communities.

The installation of the broadband will be done by Scott County Telephone Cooperative, the existing service provider, which already has more than 24,600 customers in three states, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas, according its website.

Broadband provider Scott County Telephone Cooperative is in the process of applying for a Middle Mile program grant, which, if approved, would provide an additional $20 million.

Bill Franklin, the chief executive officer of Scott County Telephone, explained that currently, they are installing broadband for around 200 people a month.