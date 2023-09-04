The proposed Virginia budget agreement includes $10 million for engineering and design for a proposed inland port in Southwest Virginia.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, confirmed that the budget plan that emerged after months of debate in Richmond includes that initial funding.

“Like most Virginians, I am relieved that our Senate and House budget conferees have reached an agreement to bring an amended state budget back to the General Assembly for a vote,” he said in a statement to the Herald Courier.

“This proposal represents a compromise that balances shared priorities of granting much needed tax relief in the face of ongoing inflation and billion-dollar surpluses while making strategic investments in education, behavioral health, and our workforce — just to name a few," Pillion said.

Pillion is excited the inland port project is included.

“My top priority this year has been securing state funding to develop an inland port in Southwest Virginia. I am pleased to share that the budget amendment I sponsored with Del. [Israel] O’Quinn and Del. [Will] Wampler -- with the support of our Southwest Virginia delegation and colleagues in the General Assembly and administration — is included in the budget package that will be considered in the upcoming special session.”

An inland port is an intermodal site where freight is transferred from truck to rail or vice versa. It would be owned and operated by the Virginia Port Authority.

Last December an independent study performed for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Port Authority found that the Mount Rogers/Bristol region of Southwest Virginia “demonstrates enough market-driven and physical conditions to warrant additional assessment.”

The Mount Rogers region includes the city of Bristol and Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties along the I-81 corridor, as well as Bland, Carroll and Wythe counties along the Interstate 77 corridor.

The study forecasts such a facility would employ 675 while generating 695 indirect jobs, plus construction jobs to build the facility.

A Southwest Virginia port is expected to require a $50 million initial investment and, over a 20-year period, the cumulative economic impact is estimated to be $1.75 billion.

“This $10 million investment is a down payment on a project that could transform our region’s economic landscape, workforce, and infrastructure while benefiting producers and consumers in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond,” Pillion said.

Currently the state’s only inland port is located at Front Royal, about 60 miles west of Washington, D.C., near the intersection of Interstates 81 and 66.

Containerized rail service is provided five days a week from both Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, according to the facility’s website.

Well-known companies such as Home Depot, Red Bull, Newell Rubbermaid, Family Dollar, Lenox, and Mercury Paper have opened distribution centers in the Front Royal area to utilize the port facility, bringing jobs and economic benefits to the region, according to the port authority.

“While this is a huge leap forward, the work is far from over, and I look forward to advancing this project as we also prepare for the upcoming 2024 legislative session," Pillion said.