BRISTOL, Tenn. — Amy Shuttle, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

ACCE is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and includes over 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,600 chambers of commerce.

Members of ACCE’s board of directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world’s largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.

“We are pleased to welcome Amy Shuttle to the ACCE Board of Directors,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, president & CEO of ACCE. “At a time when the role of chambers of commerce has never been more critical, the future is limitless for ACCE and the chamber industry. Amy’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to optimize our opportunities and expand the pivotal role chambers play in shaping and strengthening our regions globally."

Throughout Shuttle’s thirteen-year career with the Bristol Chamber, she has earned numerous accolades. In 2016 she was awarded her IOM designation from the U.S Chamber Southeast Institute of Organizational Management in Athens, Georgia.

She was awarded the ACCE Bronze Lifetime Sales Achievement Award in 2018 and the ACCE Silver Lifetime Sales Achievement Award in 2021. Additionally, she earned her distinction as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) in 2021.

Shuttle is a long-time Bristol community advocate and currently serves as an ACCE colleague mentor, incoming Chair-Elect for the Membership Development Division (MDD) of ACCE, and is a member of the Blue Stocking Club and the Bristol Morning Rotary.

The mission of ACCE is to support and develop chamber professionals to lead businesses and their communities. ACCE identifies and analyzes trends affecting communities, shares best practices, and develops benchmarking studies, in addition to providing other tools to help chamber leaders manage and improve operations at their organization to achieve the highest impact in their communities.