New Peoples Bankshares Inc. and the holding company for New Peoples Bank Inc. announced second quarter 2023 net income of $1.7 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to $1.9 million, or $0.08 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The represents a reduction in earnings of $200,000 or 10.4%. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $3.7 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.16 per share in 2022.

“We are pleased to report another solid quarter for the company, as we continue to implement strategies to achieve our overall growth and performance goals," C. Todd Asbury, President and CEO said. "Our loan demand and credit quality have remained strong. Deposit competition remains intense and is expected to continue to exert upward pressure on our cost of funds, which may offset some of the improvements made in the net interest margin during the last half of 2022.

"Our focus remains on improving operational efficiencies and providing exceptional products and services in order to drive value for our shareholders while continuously improving our risk management framework," he said.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $7.0 million compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to improvement in the net interest margin to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.50% for the second quarter of 2022 due to the increase in asset yields outpacing increases in funding costs in the rising interest rate environment throughout 2022 and 2023.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.1 million compared to $13.5 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to improvement in the net interest margin to 3.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 3.53% for the same period of 2022 due to the increase in asset yields outpacing increases in funding costs in the rising interest rate environment throughout 2022 and 2023.

The provision for credit losses charged to the income statement for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $149,000 compared to $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022