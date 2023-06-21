BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The search for a new executive director for NETNHub is underway now that Dennis Phillips has completed his one-year commitment to help launch the organization.

The Hub was established last year as an organization to work with local businesses, chambers of commerce, governments and economic development organizations, according to a written statement.

“Dennis has a long history of business success and public service,” board Chairman Jerry Caldwell said in a written statement. “We appreciate his willingness to help us get the NETNHub up and running. It has been a challenging task, we have learned a lot and we are optimistic about the role the NETNHub can play in serving the region's interests going forward.”

No timetable has been set for completion of the search.

“We’ll do what it takes to find the right person. That having been said, this will not be a drawn-out process. We anticipate making an announcement soon,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell also hinted that a number of things, beyond new leadership, may soon change about the Hub’s approach, including its name, the composition of its board and a broader private sector funding model to ensure it is representative of more small and midsize businesses and individual communities.

“It’s time now to find a permanent leader who is a strong consensus builder, someone who can work inclusively with local businesses, elected leaders and other organizations while keeping an eye on big-picture opportunities that benefit the whole region, as well as individual communities,” Caldwell said.

This is the organization the Sullivan County Commission overwhelmingly declined to join earlier this year and declined to allow the Hub to have any role in its NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership economic development efforts.

It is also the group that approached the Bristol Tennessee City Council but wouldn’t assure Bristol a seat on the board – even though Kingsport and Johnson City were given

“The mission of the Hub is of paramount importance to our region. While I have completed the year of service I committed to, there should be no question that the board has my full support and I will do anything I can to help move regionalism forward,” Phillips said in the statement.

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, who also serves on the Hub board, voiced support for its efforts.

“Competition between our cities and counties for jobs, businesses, and other benefits is natural,” Shull said. “ But there are goals we collectively share as a region and it’s important we are communicating well, working together, and speaking together when appropriate, as we work to grow in smart ways, keep our kids here, and protect our rich heritage and culture.”