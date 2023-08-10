GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub is among the presenters this week at the Advanced Manufacturing Expo.

Hub Chief Operating Officer Mitch Miller and Anthill CEO Muriel Clauson Closs are presenting at the event, which is attended by more than 3,000 manufacturing companies from across the country, according to a written statement.

Attendees learn how the Hub and Anthill are collaborating to help manufacturers in Northeast Tennessee increase employee satisfaction and become more attractive to new hires.

“All these manufacturers are going to hear how we’re doing things differently, looking at how we are providing a solution in a new way to a problem that everyone is having tied to workforce,” Miller said. “They’re going to see the innovation and the creativity happening in Northeast Tennessee. That will open doors to create relationships with individuals at those companies where we can say, ‘If you’re looking to do something on the east coast, this is the place you want to consider first.’”

The Hub and TVA have partnered to help provide Anthill services to manufacturers in Northeast Tennessee through a workforce development grant.

“This event highlights that the NETNHUB and Anthill partnership is making a difference in how advanced manufacturers are thinking about engaging and training the manufacturing workforce,” said Closs. “I’m thrilled to see our partnership featured as a case study of successful workforce development.”