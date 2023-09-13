Three local airports in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee have been awarded funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure improvements.

The Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville has been awarded $527,190 through the Airport Improvement Program, which funds projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.

The funding at Tri-Cities Airport will be used for the acquirement of easements for approaches, as well as the reconstruction, rehabilitation, removal and shift or reconfiguration of a taxiway, according to the FAA. Taxiways are paths for aircraft to connect runways with airport facilities.

Kristi Haulsee, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development at Tri-Cities Airport, said the AIP grant will reimburse aviation easements that the airport has already purchased. The grant won’t reimburse taxiway costs, she said.

In Southwest Virginia, the Mountain Empire Airport near Marion has been awarded $62,730. The FAA reports that the money will be used to reconstruct or replace an airport lighting vault, a facility that houses regulators, controls and other equipment for the airfield.

The Lee County Airport in Jonesville will receive $600,748 from the AIP. Funding will be used to install miscellaneous navigation aids, install runway vertical and visual guidance system, reconstruct airfield guidance signs and rehabilitate runway lighting, the FAA data shows.

AIP funds have been granted several times this year.

In July, Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon received a grant from the FAA in the amount of $423,000 for the rehabilitation of runway lighting.

Tri-Cities Airport received a $1.28 million grant to update the airport master plan or study in June.

U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia said the grants are part of $17.2 million in federal funding from the FAA for airports around the country. In 2023, Virginia’s regional airports have already received $56,828,185 through the AIP.

“Our regional airports are critical for economic development in our communities,” the senators said in a joint news release. “We’re glad this federal funding will help improve safety and reliability by upgrading infrastructure at airports across the Commonwealth.”