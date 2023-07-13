DUFFIELD, Va. — The LENOWISCO planning district commission and Scott County Telephone Cooperative held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for stage three of the LENOWISCO Virginia Telecommunications Initiative project.

This $28.5 million dollar project is funded by a $22.2 million grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s VATI program along with $6.3 million from LENOWISCO county contributions and funding provided by SCTC. It is designed to bring reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to an additional 11,000 possible residential connections across three counties and one city, according to a written statement.

“Access to broadband in rural areas is not just a matter of connectivity; it’s a catalyst for empowerment, progress and bridging the digital divide,” said Bill Franklin, CEO of Scott County Telephone Cooperative. “It opens doors to education, entrepreneurship and opportunities that were once out of reach in rural areas. By continuing to expand broadband service in Southwest Virginia, we are not only connecting communities; we are connecting dreams and unlocking the true potential of our rural economies.”

This transformative grant will enable the expansion of broadband infrastructure, bolstering economic growth, education, health care and community engagement.

“When complete, this phase of broadband deployment will provide 95% broadband coverage throughout the entire LENOWISCO footprint, with funding applications presently pending to complete the remaining 5%, which are located in high deployment cost areas,” said Duane Miller, executive director of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission. “Broadband deployment breathes life into rural economies, bridging the digital divide and transforming distant dreams into tangible realities.”