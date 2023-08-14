On Friday the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded a $464,000 grant to the organization Friends of Southwest Virginia.

The three-year grant is to fund planning services and allow the agency to collaborate with neighboring states to develop projects to further its mission of promoting Southwest Virginia, according to a written statement.

“Southwest Virginia and Appalachia as a whole, have so much to offer, with both extensive natural beauty and rich culture. This grant from ARC will help the Friends of Southwest Virginia develop a host of projects that make the most of the unique characteristics of our region,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said in the statement.

The Friends of Southwest Virginia is a nonprofit agency established to preserve, promote and present the cultural and natural assets of Southwest Virginia, generate economic development, provide educational and cultural opportunities and showcase the cultural assets of Southwest Virginia at the SWVA Cultural Center & Marketplace, the facility formerly known as Heartwood.

“We are honored by the support from the Appalachian Regional Commission, validating our mission to preserve Southwest Virginia’s cultural and natural heritage,” Kim Davis, Executive Director of Friends of Southwest Virginia, said.

“These funds will amplify our planning and multi-state development initiatives, fostering our region’s growth. The project supports a multi-year effort, including a staff position dedicated to cross-state development projects and partner conferences for high-quality projects across Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia,” Davis said.