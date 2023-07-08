The Twin City's efforts to secure Amtrak passenger service now have a voice and a vote on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority board of directors.

On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce to that board.

She was one of two women appointed Friday. The other is Sandy Bushue of Arlington, president/owner, B&I Transportation Consulting, LLC.

Rhinehart has been actively involved in efforts to lobby for extending Amtrak passenger service to and through the Twin City. Last month she and the chamber hosted a town hall event to update the community on the status of that effort.

The authority was established in 2020 by the General Assembly to promote, sustain and expand the availability of passenger and commuter rail service. Its board is chaired by Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The organization is presently involved in expanding Amtrak service from Roanoke to Christiansburg, the Long Bridge project to expand capacity at Washington, D.C. and the I-95 corridor projects which include a dozen improvements in northern Virginia.

“In 2021 I sponsored legislation to ensure that Southwest Virginia had representation on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in a written statement. “I am thrilled that Gov. Youngkin has appointed Beth Rhinehart of Bristol to serve on this entity which is responsible for the Commonwealth’s passenger rail network.

“By acting as a conduit for regional collaboration between Virginia and Tennessee, Beth has already been a champion for the cause of expanding passenger rail service to and through Bristol. This appointment is a big win for the entire region,” Pillion said.

The newly branded To and Thru Bristol Passenger Rail Coalition is a community group that has advocated for decades to try and secure passenger service for the Twin City.

The coalition recently launched a new website, ToandThruBristolRail.com, to keep people apprised of any progress. In addition to local lawmakers from both states, its list of supporters includes Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, U.S. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, of Virginia and Tennessee counterpart Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st.

Extending passenger service to Bristol has been the subject of multiple studies in Virginia during the past decade, many of which point toward potential ridership interest but all say Bristol can’t be the end of the line but any such effort needs to include Tennessee cities to the west.

A newly released study from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations ranked a potential Bristol route as a “tier two” project behind two shorter routes connecting larger cities.

The study suggests a Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta route would impact the most potential riders and ranked as that agency’s top choice and was the lone route identified as a “tier one” project. A proposed Memphis to Nashville route ranked ahead of a Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route, which required the most track – 235 miles – which could make it the most expensive. The TACIR study didn’t include any cost estimates.

“If this extension is completed, a route from Chattanooga to Bristol could provide Tennesseans with a rail connection to Washington, D.C., and the Northeast corridor. Similarly, Virginia has indicated that the viability of the Roanoke to Bristol extension depends, in part, on service extending beyond Bristol, Virginia, into Tennessee,” according to the TACIR report.

“Because of this, it would likely benefit both routes if Tennessee and Virginia were to coordinate their efforts to maximize the potential of these two routes. Moreover, if the Chattanooga to Bristol route is explored in conjunction with a route from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta, this route would also expand connectivity south to Atlanta for East Tennesseans,” according to the report.

Because the federal government won’t directly fund intercity expansion of less than 750 miles, the burden would be with the states to fund track acquisition or a leasing agreement, needed improvements and operational costs if a route is established, according to the study.

A 2022 Virginia Division of Rail and Public Transportation study estimates, in 2030 dollars allowing for inflation, the roughly 115-mile route to connect Bristol to the planned terminus at the New River Valley will cost more than $500 million.