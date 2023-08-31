BRISTOL, Va. — After ten years of baking from home, Hillary Wright recently opened the doors of The Coven Bakery in Bristol, Virginia’s Linden Square shopping center.

“I had a lot of people ordering, you know, from home, and it just got to be too much for just my kitchen,” Wright said this week. “Today makes a full week that I’ve been open, and it’s been wonderful with all the support that I’ve gotten from everybody.”

Wright highlighted that she decided on the name The Coven because she envisions the space becoming a place where people can gather.

“I want people to come here and gather. I want them to hang out here,” Wright said. “I really hope that this is the place that people come to first.”

Wright explained that before deciding to open the Coven, she had been baking from home and was a cake decorator at Food City for a while.

“Starting out, I didn’t expect to be this busy, but it’s definitely a good thing; obviously,” Wright said.

At The Coven, Wright bakes everything from cupcakes to scones, cookies and cakes.

Wright also offers weekly cheesecake specials.

“Last week was Dreamsicle. This week, it is strawberry crunch,” she said.

The Coven Bakery is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.