Chris Coates has been named Virginia state editor for Lee Enterprises, overseeing newsgathering in 11 markets. He will remain executive editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Coates came to Richmond in March 2022, after serving as top editor of Central Illinois newsrooms for Lee. He also has been an editor in Lee’s St. Louis and Sioux City, Iowa, markets and was investigations editor for The News Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, and a business reporter in Los Angeles.

“I’m thrilled to be in a position to work with talented and dedicated journalists across the state telling stories important to our communities,” Coates said. “There are so many important topics to pursue.”

A native of Trenton, Michigan, Coates is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago. He and his wife Lisa have three daughters.

Lee’s Virginia portfolio includes the Bristol Herald Courier, Culpeper Star-Exponent, The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance Star in Fredericksburg, Martinsville Bulletin, The News and Advance in Lynchburg, The News Virginian in Waynesboro, The Franklin News-Post in Rocky Mount and The Roanoke Times.