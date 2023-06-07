BRISTOL, Va. — Southwest Virginia rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for a delegation of officials from various struggling U.S. coal communities eager to learn more about economic diversification efforts.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum hosted a reception for the Coal Communities Commitment Coalition, a leadership and peer-learning network of 20 local leaders who come to learn about different economic diversification strategies.

Several Virginia state officials were also on hand, eager to show off some Southwest Virginia success stories.

The coalition is part of the National Association of Counties Building Resilient Economies in Coal Communities initiative and supported by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Will Payne, the director of InvestSWVA and a member of the coalition, said this was the first outing for the group and a great opportunity to showcase this region.

“There will be four site visits in the next two years and Virginia was selected to go first,” Payne said. “I think its because of the creative strategies that we’re using to diversify the economy. We’re going to focus on areas we’ve had success. That’s clean energy deployment, tech company recruitment in rural areas and our efforts to create a specialty grain resurgence.

“We’re proud of all the strategies we’ve employed in the last few years and this is our opportunity to showcase to economic development leaders around the country that we have some creative strategies that can be taken and tried elsewhere,” he said.

Toni Brown, with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, said the agency is happy to support efforts to assist communities.

“We’re thrilled to have invested in NACo’s work and what they’re doing to bring together groups like this to learn, to see what’s working and to inspire new ideas across the country,” Brown said.

Ten states were represented including Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming.

Marc Kiehna, a County Commissioner from Randolph County, Ill., said his community — located along the Mississippi River south of St. Louis — is still reeling because of the shrinking market for the coal historically mined and used at a major power plant there.

“We still have some coal mines operating but the sulfur content forced us to quit burning that so many of our miners moved to West Virginia to find work,” Kiehna said. “Seven or eight years ago, the county used to get close to $2 million from coal, property tax and sales. Now we get about $300,000.”

He said he’s anxious to learn more about what is working in this region.

Kiehna said his home county is marketing its assets including historic sites, water recreation and tourism. He estimated the county of 32,000 people makes about $35 million annually from tourism.

Dan Mosley, the judge executive from Harlan County, Kentucky, said coal mining is currently enjoying a resurgence there but they continue deploying multiple diversification strategies.

“We have as many people mining coal now as we did in 2012, which was one of our peaks. It fell off through about 2019 but, during COVID, the coal business picked back up,” Mosley said. “During the bust we focused on technology diversification. There are so many jobs in this country where people can work remotely from home as long as they have good Internet service so expanding broadband has been a big key for us.”

The county created a tele-work hub where people could be trained to work remotely for a major company, get an interview, get the job and go home and work,” he said.

Tourism is also prominent there, with a 15,000 acre park where people can spend the weekend and ride ATVs on trails or visit a theme park-style ride called Portal 31 which reflects the history of the coal industry.

Sandi Curd, Promise Zone Coordinator for Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation serves an eight-county region in that state’s southeast corner.

“We’ve had a real loss of population. People think about workforce but it destabilizes your community civic organizations, local government, payroll taxes,” she said. “We’ve been working on diversification of the economy. Coal can play a part but not 100%. We were the number one area most dependent on coal.”

Broadband and working remotely is also a key part of their strategy, she said.

The group is scheduled to visit the Delta Lab, a previously mined site in Wise County, see a program on tele-work in Big Stone Gap and visit the Appalachian Grains site in Norton on Thursday and then have attend a program on tourism recreation and community revitalization Friday in Bristol.