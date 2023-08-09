GRUNDY, Va. — Backpacks with starter school supplies for students in grades kindergarten through 12 were delivered to Mountain Mission School this past week by representatives of CNX Resources.

Brian Green, vice president of Virginia operations; and Nathan Horne, director of midstream operations, made the delivery to the school, meeting with MMS President Chris Mitchell and MMS Principal Jessica Hertzog. While there, they also took a brief tour of Hurley Hall, which has been undergoing renovations at the 102-year-old school, according to a written statement.

“Being involved in the communities in our business footprint is important to us at CNX Resources,” Green said. “We live here, we work here and we provide great jobs for people here.”

In its Virginia operations, CNX Resources currently employs 67, as well as a contractor base of another 625 in the field. The company just recently announced an expansion of its Virginia headquarters and will be relocating that office to downtown Richlands, where it anticipates adding an additional eight employees.

The backpacks were provided by the CNX Foundation and contained a notebook, colored pencils, a glue stick, eraser, hand sanitizer, chap stick and Clorox wipes.

Among the CNX Virginia operations employees who helped to stuff the backpacks prior to the delivery were Tracy Bailey-Barnett, Tony Ball, Kimberly Ball, Kelli Berry, Stephanie Blevins, Bryan Boyd, Sonny Ciampanella, Chris Hampton, Donna Hellas, Eric Hurt, Josh King, Rick Patton, Jason Richardson, Jose Smith, Ricky Smith, Beverly Webb and Chris VanDyke.

Mountain Mission School, founded in 1921, has served as both a school and home for children since that time. Its mission is to stand as a refuge, resource and relief for children in need by providing a warm and loving home life that provides for daily needs accompanied by nurture and guidance from staff willing to care for children as if they were their own. In addition to residential students, the school also serves a limited number of day students.