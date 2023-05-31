Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cavender’s, a family-owned western apparel store, is scheduled to open June 2 at The Pinnacle.

Located at 555 Pinnacle Parkway next to Best Buy, the 16,691-square-foot store will offer Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s western apparel, according to a written statement. Cavender’s is known for its large selection of handcrafted western boots and carries hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts and western accent accessories. Work boots and apparel can also be found in any Cavender’s store.

The store will offer top name brands including Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, Stetson, Justin, Hooey, Rock & Roll Denim, Red Dirt Hat Co., Old Gringo and Corral.

Many of these well-known brands offer both boots and apparel for men, women and children, offering a fit for everyone. Cavender’s takes pride in its own line, which includes Rockin C, Rafter C and JRC & Sons brands.

Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest.

“We understand the Western lifestyle, as opposed to a corporate type of atmosphere. We know the Western wear business and the lifestyle,” Joe Cavender said in the statement.

This marks the firm’s second location in Tennessee. The other is in Knoxville.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of Cavender’s. History plays an important part in Cavender’s culture and values, according to the statement. When visiting the new Bristol location, notice the pictures of the family, their ranch, and history that will be displayed throughout the store.

The company is a family-owned and operated retailer out of Tyler, Texas, with nearly 100 stores located across 15 states.

Operating several working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle, the family lives the western lifestyle. Whether you order online, or visit us in-store at any location, you are guaranteed to find the best products in the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process. When customers visit their local Cavender’s store, they can expect an authentic western shopping experience.