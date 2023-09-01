BRISTOL, Va. — Over the past 60 years, the BurWil Construction Company has been involved in constructing a wide array of notable projects across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, which have shaped the skyline of the Tri-Cities region.

BurWil was founded in 1962 by William C. Burriss Sr., and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

In recent years the company has been involved in the project management, design, and construction of everything from the Bristol Public Library to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyard, Fairmount Elementary School, Sullivan East Middle School and the expansive Pinnacle shopping and entertainment complex off Interstate 81's Exit 74.

Nick Self, the president of BurWil Construction, attributed their success to the hard work and loyalty of their 92 employees.

"Our employees have allowed us to grow through their commitment to our customers," Self said in an email. "Our average employee has been with the company for over 12 years. When the economy grew, our employees were ready to accept new and additional roles that have allowed BurWil to grow."

Self follows the model, joining the company in 2001 and serving as vice president of operations until 2022 when he was named to succeed Bill Prince, who now serves as company CEO.

Self explained that despite the lucrative opportunities, which have drawn a lot of the construction workforce away from the region, BurWil has been able to retain and attract new employees by providing them with a positive work environment.

"Many area workers have left the region to take higher wage jobs in surrounding markets," Self said. "We have been able to attract new and retain employees by providing a good work environment and benefits."

Under the guidance of its current CEO, William H. Prince, BurWil has expanded into the Knoxville, Tennessee, market and has an average of 25 to 30 projects active at any one time.

One place where the footprint of BurWil is ever present is on the campus of Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, where they have been involved in the construction and renovation of multiple dormitories such as Cambridge, Prillaman, Elm, and Hickory, as well as academic buildings including the Paul Adrian Powell III Student Success Center and Carriger Hall, which is set to become the E&H School of Business.

Mark Graham, the school's Vice President for Administration and General Counsel, explained that what has made the partnership between E&H and BurWil special over the years is that its employees have shown that they are invested in creating spaces for students at E&H to thrive in.

"We've got a couple of people that have worked for BurWil on as many as like 20 projects on campus," Graham said Friday. "These guys care so much about what they're doing and that's why we've been with BurWil so long."

Graham emphasized the quality of their work.

"I don't know if you've been in Carriger, the new School of Business. The quality of workmanship that they put into that place, I mean, it has brought tears to my eyes. It's so beautiful," he said.

BurWil is set to begin working as the general contractor on the new E&H Food City Sportsplex by I-81 and is currently building new student housing on the northwest side of College Drive.

The company has also done multiple projects on the campuses of East Tennessee State University, the University of Virginia's College at Wise, Virginia Tech and King University.

They are currently doing the expansion and renovation of the Washington County Virginia Courthouse in Abingdon.

Self is excited about the future of BurWil as it continues to grow its footprint and add new members to its workforce.

"The region continues to grow, and our staff is working on training younger employees to fill their shoes," Self said. "They should be able to take BurWil into the future."