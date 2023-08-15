EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry is bringing Bear Necessiteas & Coffee, a local café and bakery based in Bristol, Va., to campus to serve as an additional dining option.

The café is expected to open in September and will be located at 31025 Oxford Ave., between the Emory Mercantile and the United States Post Office, according to a written statement.

Bear Necessiteas & Coffee plans to open as soon as possible in the center of campus, only two minutes off of I-81 on exit 26. The café is coming up on its second year in Bristol, but the business began as a food truck in 2020.

Bear Necessiteas & Coffee will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on campus.

“Emory & Henry came to us with an opportunity to grow with the institution, along with a kitchen and building, that we just couldn't ignore,” said the owner of Bear Necessiteas & Coffee, Rocco Valluzzo.

Bear Necessiteas & Coffee will offer a brunch menu seven days a week, including favorites like brioche French toast, breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy. In addition to the brunch options, the menu includes paninis, grilled cheese sandwiches and a variety of sides. Bear Necessiteas & Coffee will carry alcohol in addition to its specialty coffees and teas.

“Moving to Emory & Henry is a huge step for us. We’re excited that Emory & Henry has invited us along as they grow and expand. We cannot wait to be on campus, serving students, staff, faculty and the community,” said Valluzzo.

Bear Necessiteas & Coffee is a dining option that will be offered in addition to Emory & Henry’s contracted dining services, Sodexo.