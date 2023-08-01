Bass Pro Shops, along with its affiliated brand, Cabela’s, was again named among Newsweek’s ranking of “America’s Best Retailers 2023.”

It was also recognized as the retail leader in the camping & outdoor gear industry, according to a written statement.

Bass Pro Shops was number 1 and Cabela’s number 2 in Newsweek’s recently announced rankings, an independent survey done in conjunction with global market research and consumer data firm Statista. More than 140,000 evaluations were collected, with shoppers asked to evaluate retailers in 39 product categories to determine the best retailers.

Participants were asked about the likelihood of recommending a retailer to friends and families and how they rated it based on factors including price, selection and overall atmosphere.

“We are very excited and humbled to be recognized by Newsweek again for our dedication in taking care of our amazing customers,” said Johnny Morris, conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder. “Our passionate team of outfitters throughout North America is committed to providing genuinely friendly service and this prestigious award speaks to their dedication. We are proud of the unique, immersive experience we offer our communities.”

This is the latest in a series of accolades earned from Newsweek in recent years, including Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s being ranked one-two in the camping & outdoor gear rankings in “America’s Best Retailers 2022.”

“These businesses understand the needs and preferences of their customers and go above and beyond to meet or exceed their expectations,” Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief, said in the announcement of the 2023 rankings. “They also have loyal and satisfied customers who trust and recommend them to others.”

In 2021, 2022 and 2023, Forbes named Bass Pro Shops one of America’s Best Employers.

In 2021, Newsweek recognized Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s as the top outdoor retailer for its ranking of America’s Best Trending Online Shops.

In 2020, Newsweek recognized Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s with America’s Best-In-State Customer Service awards in 16 states.