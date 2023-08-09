New Peoples Bankshares, Inc., has announced that C. Todd Asbury, the Bank’s president and chief executive officer, will begin a planned transition to retirement in December 2023.

After 20 years of service, Asbury looks forward to expanding his role as a pastor with Adoration Church in Bristol, Virginia, where he has been a part-time senior pastor, according to a written statement.

He will first step down as the Bank’s president and CEO effective December 1, but will remain the president and CEO of the company until May 31, 2024. He will remain on as a senior advisor to the bank and the company for an additional year and a member of the Boards of Directors of both entities until at least May 2025.

“New Peoples Bank is deeply appreciative of the exceptional contribution Todd has made to the stability of the bank, which he joined at a challenging time in our history, and for his steady hand in the many years since then. As our President and Chief Executive Officer, he has provided thoughtful executive leadership throughout the organization, and built a strong foundation for the next chapter.” Board Chairman Lynn Keene said.

“A little over 35 years ago I started in banking as a part-time teller and have had many opportunities to fulfill my aspirations. I am appreciative of the board and their faith in me over the past nearly 20 years. When I assumed the role of president and CEO in December 2014, there was a lot of work to be done to get the bank turned around to the direction that it needed to go. Today, I feel accomplished, and with the Board's and our great team of employees' help, the bank is now safer, stronger and more profitable than ever in its 25 years."