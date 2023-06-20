BRISTOL, Va. — Adjusted gaming revenues declined in May at the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock.

Virginia’s first casino reported $12.92 million in gaming revenues — wagers minus winnings — its third lowest overall month since opening last July. It represents an 8% decline from the $14 million reported in April, according a report by the Virginia Lottery.

The Bristol Casino reported just over $11 million in adjusted revenues from slot machines and $1.91 million from table games — a 30% decline from the $2.74 million reported in April.

Since opening, the casino has averaged over $11.1 million per month from its slot machines and $2.46 million per month from table games, for a monthly average of $13.5 million.

The Bristol Casino has generated just under $150 million in adjusted gaming revenues over the past 11 months.

It has also generated more than $25.9 million in state gaming taxes, including $8.65 million for the Regional Improvement Commission, which is expected to evenly distribute those funds among 14 Southwest Virginia localities next month, after the new fiscal year begins.

Based on average monthly revenues, the fund will complete its first fiscal year with about $9.4 million in tax revenues, meaning each locality will likely receive about $670,000 which must be invested in education, public safety or infrastructure.

Bristol is the only Virginia locality required by statute to share those gaming tax revenues with its neighbors.

With three functioning casinos, Virginia reported its largest month thus far of adjusted gaming revenue with about $45.5 million, according to the lottery.

The new Caesars Virginia, which is operating 768 slot machines and 25 table gaming stations inside a tent on the future casino site, reported $11.92 million in total AGR in just its first two weeks of operation. That includes nearly $10.2 million from slots and $1.7 million from table games.

The Danville casino generated over $2.1 million in Virginia gaming tax, including over $715,000 for its host city.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which opened in late January, reported $20.6 million in adjusted gaming revenue, including $13.8 million from over 1.400 slot machines and $6.75 million from 81 table games, according to the lottery.

Portsmouth also declined slightly, compared to April, when it reported $21.3 million in AGR, including $13.8 million from slots and $7.5 million from table games.

Portsmouth has declined every month since opening. The Rivers Casino reported $24.6 million in total gaming revenues for February — its first full month of operation — and $23.6 million in March.

In March it reported $15.95 million in slots and $7.6 million in table games, while February figures were $17.1 million from slots and $7.5 million from tables.

The May totals represent a 16% overall decline since February.

The Portsmouth casino generated $3.7 million in state gaming taxes in May, including $1.2 million for its host city.