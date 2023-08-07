BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. on Friday reported second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30.

Alpha reported second quarter net income of $181.4 million, or $12.16 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA of $258.5 million for the quarter, according to a written statement.

It also continues making progress on its share buyback program by returning more than $850 million to shareholders since program inception — as of July 31, 2023, with nearly $350 million in board authorization remaining.

Alpha declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.

"Our team successfully navigated some challenges in the quarter, as we announced in late June," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer, in the statement. "The resulting shipment delays, coupled with the continued decline of metallurgical indices, influenced our results for the second quarter. Even with some challenging circumstances to overcome, our teams performed well this quarter and they safely and swiftly addressed the issues we experienced."

Eidson said the share buyback represents approximately 30% of shares outstanding at the start of the program.

"Building on the success of our share repurchase program, the board has decided to cease our fixed dividend program after the next quarterly dividend declaration and payment, both of which we expect to occur before year end. This move consolidates our focus, bolstering the already-robust share repurchase program by allowing all available capital return dollars to flow into our buyback program, subject, as always, to market conditions, the trading price of our stock, and our evaluation of the expected return on investment of future share purchases," he said.

