BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn — The Tri-Cities Airport Authority has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 24th consecutive year.

The recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to a written statement.

This recognition underscores TCAA's unwavering dedication to transparency and exceptional financial management, according to the statement.

"We are tremendously honored to receive the GFOA award for the 24th consecutive year," said Gene Cossey, Executive Director of Tri-Cities Airport Authority. "This recognition is a testament to the exceptional commitment and expertise demonstrated by our team as we strive for financial transparency and accountability."

The certificate is awarded to organizations that consistently present an Annual Comprehensive Financial Report that is easily comprehensible and well-structured. This award signifies the highest level of accomplishment in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The award-winning ACFR covers the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, providing a comprehensive overview of TCAA's financial performance and stewardship of resources.

TCAA also congratulates Rene Weber, Director of Finance at Tri-Cities Airport Authority, for receiving the award.

The annual comprehensive financial report underwent rigorous evaluation by an impartial panel to ensure alignment with the program's stringent criteria. The report effectively communicates TCAA's financial narrative, further underscoring the organization's dedication to clarity and openness, according to the statement.