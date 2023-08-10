OAKWOOD, Va. — The custom manufacture of ductwork and the ability to serve both residential and commercial HVAC needs is something Tony Owens, of Air Repair, Inc., offers in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties.

Air Repair, Inc. was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Seed Capital Matching Grant, according to a written statement.

“VCEDA was pleased to assist Air Repair, Inc. with a seed capital grant,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “While the business provides a number of HVAC-related services, the custom manufacture of ductwork is what made this application stand out in the seed capital review process. Air Repair, Inc., projects six full-time employees within three years.”

Owens opened Air Repair, Inc., in the spring of 2023 and since opening, he said, he has had plenty of work to do. Currently the business employs one other employee in addition to him. Owens brings 30 years of HVAC experience to the business.

“We did a lot of training to begin with,” Owens said, “but if it heats or cools, we’ll try to fix it if it isn’t working.”

In addition to doing his own ductwork in the sheet metal shop he established as a part of the new business, Owens has the ability to provide for the custom ductwork needs of other companies as well.

“When we first started, we had to order pre-fab ductwork, but we now have a man at the shop working on ductwork and we do that not only for our own jobs, but for others as well,” Owens said.

Owens estimated 90 percent of all of his HVAC installations require sheet metal ductwork.

“Many of these jobs need custom-made pieces that can only be built in a custom sheet metal shop,” Owens said. “Being able to do all of our ductwork in-house increases our efficiency.”

Plans for the future include branching out into new services, to include the installation of whole house generators. Additionally, he plans to offer internships in association with the HVAC certification provided through Southwest Virginia Community College.

“Getting the VCEDA seed capital funds has been an enormous help to me,” Owens said. “We will use the grant to purchase some bigger equipment which will help in the fabrication feed for the ductwork.”

Owens worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in developing his application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority.

“I’m very happy to see Tony listed as a recipient of VCEDA’s Seed Capital Program,” said Matt Fields, Buchanan County IDA executive director. “This program has been instrumental in assisting new businesses get off the ground and in providing a direct benefit to their communities." Tony’s company will not only service and maintain the av

Air Repair, Inc. is located at 8157 Garden Creek Road, Oakwood, Va., and may be reached by calling 276-312-3686.