Rifle

An image of the rifle taken from an unmarked Sullivan County Sheriff's Office vehicle July 14.

 Courtesy of the Kingsport Police Department

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is looking for information related to stolen law enforcement equipment.

An unmarked law enforcement vehicle belonging to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was burglarized July 14 while it was parked in the Sevier Terrace neighborhood in Kingsport, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.

The release states assorted law enforcement equipment with a value over $2,000 was stolen from the vehicle.

Among the stolen items was a Stag Arms AR-15 style rifle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe recovery of this stolen law enforcement firearm.

Authorties are asking anyone who may have any information to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips may also be called into the BATFE Hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments