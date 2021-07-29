 Skip to main content
Buchanan County woman wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery
Buchanan County woman wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery

Betsy Squier

Buchanan County resident Betsy Squier holds a check for $1 million she won after buying a Commonwealth Scratcher ticket in Haysi, Virginia.

 Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

HAYSI, Va. — When Betsy Squier bought a Commonwealth Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery, she used some money she received on her birthday, two days earlier.

She scratched that “birthday ticket” and ended up winning the game’s $1 million top prize.

“I was shocked,” the Vansant woman told lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Squier bought her winning ticket at JDM Deli Mart on Sandlick Road in Haysi. The game she won is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $30 to $1 million.

The chance of winning the top prize is 1 in 1.06 million.

