BRISTOL, Tenn. — It didn’t take long after the unveiling of a Fast Charge station at The Pinnacle for a North Carolina couple to plug in.

“This is the first time we’ve come up this way, and because of this charging station, we will be back,” said Quinn Werthauer, from Charlotte.

The electric vehicle charging station that officials showed off on Thursday is part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fast Charge Network.

“This charging location does more than just charge vehicles. It connects Bristol, Tennessee, to the Fast Charging Network and plays an important role in putting our region on the leading edge of the new electric economy,” said Erin Downs, board chair of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, in her comments during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“As people travel south on Interstate 81, we are now the first Fast Charge location they will come to in the state of Tennessee,” Downs said.

Fast Charge TN is a partnership among BTES, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Seven States Power Corporation and TVA, aimed at enabling long-distance EV travel throughout the TVA’s seven-state service area as part of the Fast Charge Network.

The Werthauers were the first EV drivers to use the newly installed Fast Charge TN station at the Pinnacle, and expressed how excited they are to see more EV charging stations being installed, which will allow them to explore the region further.

“We’re looking forward to the time where there will be as many charging stations as gas stations or close to it, you know, and then it won’t matter any more,” Quinn Werthauer said. “But now, you have to plan carefully, and you have to have a plan B in case your charging station is not working or it’s unavailable.”

Quinn said charging an EV is similar to charging your phone.

“It’s just like a cell phone if you’re very, very low on your battery, say you have 20% of charge left. You can get up to 80% in about 40 minutes,” Quinn said. “Most of the time, they have these charging stations near restaurants or malls, so very often you’ll stop, and you’ll eat and come back out, and you’re ready to go.”

Werthauer also highlighted that in his experience, once you start driving an EV, you just never want to go back.

“Holy cow, I mean, it’s hard to go back once you’ve been in one! Instantaneous torque, I mean, you hit the go pedal, and you’re gone,” he said. “It’s so fast and quiet.”

The TVA envisions a Fast Charge TN station every 50 miles within their seven-state service area.

“This is a way to connect our seven-state region, and the way we’re going to do that is every 50 miles, wherever you go on major highways and interstates in our footprint, you’re going to encounter a Fast Charging Network site similar to this, and that’s going to enable folks to feel comfortable taking that road trip across the valley,” said Ray Knotts, Senior Manager of the TVA’s energy services and programs.

Knotts highlighted that not only do EVs benefit individual drivers economically, but through the TVA’s Fast Charge Network, the local economy will also benefit.

“It costs less to fuel your EV, costs less to maintain your EV, meaning drivers have money in their pockets to reinvest in their local community,” Knott said. “When you fuel at this charging station, the money stays here with BTES and is reinvested in this community, and we think that local benefit is tremendous.”

Knotts also emphasized that transportation is the number one source of air pollution in the country, as well as in the TVA’s service area, and highlighted the environmental benefits of driving EVs.

“When you drive an EV and use TVA and BTES power, it’s cleaner than most in the nation,” Knotts said. “You have a low-carbon solution to fueling your car and making the air quality better right here in your community.”