BTCS: Music in the Castle 2020 cancelled

BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Because of increased restrictions on band performances and travel due to COVID-19, the Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced Wednesday that Music in the Castle 2020 has been canceled, a news release from Bristol Tennessee City Schools states.
Many other school marching bands in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina have also cancelled their band competitions, the release states. Proper social distancing, travel restrictions and funding have forced many bands to cancel their entire marching season.
Music in the Castle is the single largest fundraising event for the Mighty Vikings Band. However, donations can still be made to the Tennessee High Mighty Vikings Band Boosters by mailing a check to 1112 Edgemont Avenue, Bristol, Tennessee 37620. The envelope should be addressed to the Band Boosters.
“We appreciate the support of the many parents, fans and community members who have been a part of this celebration for 68 years,” said Tennessee High School Director of Bands David Semones. “Although we are disappointed about this year, we hope the 70th year will be the best ever.”
The next Music in the Castle is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.
