BRVA back on track after financial momentum pre-pandemic stalled

BRISTOL, Va. — Two years ago, city officials were well ahead of schedule developing the city’s fiscal 2020-21 operating budget in the spring of 2020, when the global pandemic changed everything.

City leaders pushed pause, withdrew the proposed spending plan, froze spending, cut expenses, greatly reduced revenue estimates and then held their collective breath. By the spring of 2021, tax revenues were rebounding, and businesses — many impacted by state-mandated closures — were digging out.

“Fiscal 2021 was the COVID year, and we had to really aggressively reduce expenditures to offset anticipated revenue reductions, and we were able to finish the year strong. That was gratifying and a relief for the city,” Bristol, Virginia CFO Tamrya Spradlin said recently.

“The city was on a clear, upward progression. Then, in March 2020 when COVID hit, all of that stopped, and we could see the revenue reduction impact that it had. It was very unnerving so for our revenue estimates to have held and our expenditure estimates to have held, was significant. And our sales (tax) and meals (tax) revenue was above budget estimates so that played a part in us having a positive fiscal year for 2021.”

City leaders decided to leave the lower estimates in place as the pandemic continued.

“We weren’t sure. Is this as bad as it gets, or is the worst yet to come? Our sales tax and our meals tax really outperformed where we thought it might go due to COVID-19,” she said.

Grocery stores and restauranteurs that were able to revise their business models and provide carryout service were vital to the city’s rebound, as were home improvement retailers, she said.

The city’s annual audit shows it finished fiscal 2020-21 with a larger unassigned fund balance of $22 million, a $4.2 million increase from the previous budget year, while its total net position improved by $2.6 million.

Spradlin said she’s proud the city didn’t have to dip into reserve funds to weather the COVID storm, calling it “huge” for the city since one of those funds is dedicated to paying off long-term debt.

The economic recovery has proven more tangible in this current fiscal year.

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021-22, restaurant and meals tax revenues continued to trend upward at $1.7 million for the quarter, compared to an estimated $1.3 million. Lodging taxes from hotel rooms also continued to rebound, at just under $500,000 for the quarter, well above the forecast $300,000. Local sales taxes were also up in the first quarter of the fiscal year, with $1.13 million in revenue against a forecast $962,000, Spradlin told the council in November.

The city received $2.91 million in the initial wave of CARES Act funding and spent the full amount by the Dec. 2020 deadline.

““There were two buckets of federal money. The first was the CARES money that was originally required to be expended by the end of calendar year 2020. They extended that, but the city met that original deadline,” Spradlin said.

Expenditures included more than $237,000 for information technology and to improve streaming of public meetings; $246,000 for police department overtime and hazard pay and technology; nearly $490,000 for the jail; over $289,000 for equipment to sanitize and maintain public buildings and nearly $900,000 to improve technology, sanitize and equip public schools.

The city also used a portion of the money to provide grant funds for businesses harmed by the pandemic.

“The second pot of COVID money is the ARPA funds, and the city did receive the first $5 million of that in late spring, early summer of fiscal year 2021. Those monies were not expended and have not been expended, but we have quite a bit of time to spend those funds.”

Those funds must be committed by 2024 and spent by 2026.

The city school division recently announced its plans to spend $9.2 million in Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief monies from the federal grant. Plans include $1.3 million for equipment to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus in schools and onboard buses and $2 million to address learning loss due to lost instructional time, virtual learning and other impacts of COVID, including a summer school program.

Another $4.2 million will be used to fund sanitary improvements, storage, technology for virtual learning and toward a new school for reduced class sizes and improved learning environments.

The school division previously spent its CARES fund allocation to make environmental and other improvements to the heat and air systems, windows and roofs in school buildings, purchased a school bus to comply with state social distancing requirements and personal protective equipment, thermometers and other equipment for daily monitoring and to create safer environments.

