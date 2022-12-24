Brumley Gap man volunteers as EMT in Ukraine.

Eli Worth-Jones told his family in August that he was going to the Polish border to assist and provide medical care to refugees from Ukraine. In truth, he was going deep into the conflict zone to assist in evacuating Ukrainian residents as part of a medical volunteer team whose job it was to get citizens out of the war zone.

"I definitely told my parents and my sister and brother-in-law that I was going to Poland to help out with refugees at the border, which was never the plan, but it was just the easiest answer to give them," Worth-Jones said. "They were smart enough, and knew me well enough to know that, you know, I was over the border working in Ukraine pretty quickly, and they were very supportive. They weren't at any point mad."

Worth-Jones, who is a fireman and paramedic for the Las Vegas Fire Department, was raised in Brumley Gap, Virginia and was a student at Emory & Henry College. He said he started following the conflict in Ukraine. However, once the headlines moved on, he found Reddit to be the best place to keep up to date with what was going on.

"I started following the conflict from the beginning when it was kind of the big, popular thing on the news and, you know, keeping track of it, and then kind of as it started to dwindle off on our news networks and whatnot, I tried to stay in touch and follow it," Worth-Jones said. "There's a lot of other routes that people were posting stuff, and a big one is Reddit."

It was while keeping up with the Ukraine conflict on Reddit that Worth-Jones connected with the volunteer medic community in Ukraine.

"I kept following it and then ended up getting in touch with someone off of Reddit and an organization that she was working with, and we vetted each other to make sure that both of us were real people," Worth-Jones said. "It was kind of a little bit of a wild ride when I first got over there."

For most of his time in Ukraine, Worth-Jones worked with a small Ukraine-based non-profit called Help Ukraine Caser, which is now Frontline Medics.

Worth-Jones spent a total of six weeks in Ukraine. During that time, he crisscrossed the country, providing medical care and evacuation services in Lviv, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Bakmut in Donbas Oblast.

Worth-Jones reflected on what it was like traveling from the safety of a city, where people were going about their daily lives, eating at restaurants and getting drinks, to the front lines every day.

"During the days, we were running out to the frontlines and working in towns in the eastern Oblast, working in these areas that are completely destroyed," Worth Jones said. "Then you drive back and get a nice dinner at a very nice sit-down restaurant with people and everyone's chatting and smiling and so it's very unusual and sometimes kind of hard to deal with that."

During the various trips out to the front lines, Worth-Jones recalled encountering many Ukrainian families who were unwilling to leave their homes. He was particularly struck by the number of kids he encountered living in the destroyed streets, which fueled his resolve to continue working when times got rough.

"There is that feeling of what on earth am I doing here? Like, no one's asked me to be here. This isn't safe, and then you'd open up the ambulance door, and there'd be some kids hanging outside," Worth-Jones said. "There was a group of young teenage boys at one point walking around the streets of Bakmut, which are destroyed, blockaded and everything else, and then there was a 3-year-old girl one day that lived in one of the basements that we were getting out of, and we tried to get the family to come with us, but they wanted to stay."

Worth-Jones continues to be in awe of the kindness he encountered and recalled one evacuation case related to an old lady who they had successfully evacuated and taken to a hospital in Dnipro, who, alongside her daughter, later asked to be taken back to her home.

"The family wanted her to go home to be able to pass away in peace at home, and their home was kind of not right on the front line, but pretty close," Worth-Jones said. "When we were dropping her off, the daughter was adamant that we come back and have some traditional Ukrainian soup called Bosch."

Worth-Jones is getting ready to go back to Ukraine to continue working as a medical volunteer for Frontline Medics January 4.

"A lot of things have changed since I was there last, the Russians have started targeting civilian infrastructure and destroying the power grid and their natural gas lines and for heat and their water sources," Worth-Jones said. "Ukraine can be very cold in the wintertime. It can be like negative 15 degrees."