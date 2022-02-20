BRTN moves forward with caution on how to spend ARPA funding

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council continues to discuss how to utilize the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Bristol, Tennessee has received the first installment of the $5,586,805 allocated from the ARPA. The city is expected to receive the second allotment later this year.

Mary Lee Williams, the director of administration for the city of Bristol, Tenn., spoke about what follows now that they have received the final edition of the ARPA.

“We’re waiting on the final rule, and it just came out Jan. 6 and did have some changes over the interim rule. We have taken the information and absorbed it. The final rule was 437 pages long, so we’ve been educating ourselves about the act,” Williams said. “We will be having discussions with the City Council about these funds, particularly as we’re now in budget season.”

Williams did not comment on the current state of the city’s finances and emphasized the cautionary approach the city was advised to take in relation to ARPA.

“We were guided to be very cautious (about) how we use the funds until that final rule came out,” she said.

On Feb. 22, the Bristol Tennessee City Council will hold a work session, which is open to the public, during which they will discuss what to do with the ARPA funds now that they have received the final guidelines.