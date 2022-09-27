 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Browning named a Commended Student

Jocelyn Browning (left) receives recognition of being named a Commended Student.

Jocelyn Browning of Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Browning, a senior at CCA, received a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Only 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are recognized for their exceptional academic promise this year.

Founded in 2011 with 22 students, CCA, located in Abingdon, Virginia, has grown to an enrollment of 228 students. The mission of CCA is to prepare students to go into the world equipped to make a difference and fulfill God’s calling for their lives by thinking creatively, reasoning logically and writing persuasively.

