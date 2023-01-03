Browder named Bristolian of the Year

Michael Browder, the long-time former CEO of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, has been selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s Bristolian of the Year for 2022.

Established by the newspaper in 2019, the award recognizes the accomplishments and impacts of individuals who contribute to preserving and improving the quality of life in the greater Bristol area.

Past winners include educator, child welfare advocate and Virginia Board of Education member Pamela Davis-Vaught; Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, business leaders who initiated change in state law that led to establishing the Bristol Casino and bringing the Hard Rock project to town; and last year’s winner Dr. Karen Shelton, who served as director of all three health districts in Southwest Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browder’s selection was based on both where the utility is today and a lifetime of public service, managing one of the nation’s most reliable and affordable public utilities, providing electricity to more than 34,000 commercial and residential customers in the city of Bristol, Sullivan County Tennessee and a portion of Washington County, Virginia.

Since 2005-06 BTES has also provided cable TV, high speed internet capacity and telephone service through a fiber-optic system which now serves more than 19,000 homes and businesses.

During his tenure, key success factors were safety, reliability and financial stability, including consistently improving system reliability, reducing the rates to one of the lowest in the Tennessee Valley and secure financials to ensure continued operations for a successful future.

An Alabama native, Browder moved to Bristol in 1972 to serve as director of engineering and operations for what was then known as Bristol Tennessee Electric System.

“I wanted it to be the right job in the right place,” he said last week. “I wanted to be someplace I could learn new things and Bristol had a record of doing that. I worked for one of the best people in the country at Huntsville before I came here and they had that reputation here too … It was a narrow scope of places where I was willing to go. I’d had other offers and said no.”

After five years here he nearly accepted an offer to manage another electric system in Alabama. Instead, he was named chief executive officer of BTES, a position he retained until retiring in late 2022.

“It worked out OK for me,” Browder said. “Everything for me has fallen in place. My piece was to try to do a good job at whatever I was doing.”

Browder said he is most proud of the people who work at BTES.

“I wanted the opportunity to learn; I wanted people to learn. We have the most educated workforce here,” he said. “When I came we had good, good people but who were not that knowledgeable. My goal was to have people know as much as they could know so they could serve as well as they could serve. I wanted people to be able to do lots of different things.”

Staff training, education and its solid business model were cornerstones of BTES winning a Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award in 2017.

Reliable service is a key benchmark among power providers and it is stressed at BTES where the goal is 60 minutes or less of outage time per customer, per year. The utility has exceeded that goal for many years.

Part of that recent success can be traced to learning. In 1998 a devastating ice storm knocked out power across much of this region. As a result BTES made major changes, implementing fiber-optic technology to connect all of its substations, improve connection to homes and businesses and better monitor and control its entire system.

Growing up on a farm, Browder understood the value of a dollar and he used that philosophy to have products that save money and time and improve service while also paying for themselves. In this case, BTES became one of the first public power providers to expand its fiber-optic network and offer cable, internet and telephone service to customers.

Over the decades Browder has earned all manner of accolades and recognition, but some stand out from the rest. Those include his time as chairman of the board of the American Public Power Association – a national organization of electricity providers like BTES. He also served nine years on the board of the organization. Locally, Browder served as chairman of the building committee that oversaw construction of Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He also relished time working with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce — including receipt of the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

“Those things are helping the community be a better place and a lot of those people are our customers. Our piece was about helping our customers be the best we could be to them,” Browder said. “I didn’t do things where I stepped all the way out of what I did for a living. But if there were opportunities to learn certain things I did it … I’ve learned a lot and I’ve enjoyed it.”

In addition to degrees at Auburn University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville, Browder received his doctorate of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from East Tennessee State University in 1993. He has since been active in a number of ETSU boards and activities including formerly serving as ETSU National Alumni Association president.

He also served on boards for other local schools including the Bristol Tennessee School System, King University and Northeast State Community College.

He served for a decade on the United Way of Bristol board of directors, including two years as president. BTES employees have historically contributed to the annual United Way fund drive.

Under Browder’s leadership, BTES has twice been awarded the top award from the Tennessee Center of Performance Excellence in 1994 and 2012.

Browder’s family includes his wife, Linda Parker Browder; son, Robert Michael Browder, Jr. and his wife Sherry; his daughter, Lisa Browder Rainero and her husband Joe; stepson, Michael Lee Parker and his wife Danielle; grandchildren include Charles Joseph Rainero, III, Holston Hardin Rainero, Robert Michael Browder, III, William Lee Parker, Wyatt Samuel Parker and Mary Wallace Rainero.

“I never quit working. I never quit learning and those were big for me,” he said. “Learning and putting things into play for the benefit of our community, our customers and our employees.”