BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Regional Medical Center is among several Ballad Health hospitals recognized for exceptional care in specific areas by multiple national rating agencies.

U.S. News & World Report, Quantros CareChex and other independent rating services cited BRMC for excellence in heart, cardiovascular, stroke and neurological care.

Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO John Jeter called the recognition a “testament to our team members at Bristol and the dedication they have of taking great care of our patients.”

Being recognized by these entities is meaningful, he said.

“There are a flood of health care awards in the U.S. market and health care is a pretty complex field. There is a lot of variety in how these things get reported. Certainly CMS does a lot of these; U.S. News, CareChex [Quantros], Leap Frog; they all have different ways to pull this data,” Jeter said.

“There are grades that these quasi-independent groups are trying to pull to make sure we are identifying, in consistent ways, ways of measuring high performing and high achieving health care-related entities,” he said. “These are good organizations that take a rational and comprehensive approach.”

For the public, such recognition offers reassurance about the quality of care any facility offers, he said.

“It’s reflective of the consistency of care we try to deliver for every patient no matter what their diagnosis happens to be,” Jeter said. “We’ve got some really strong physicians as well as front-line staff caring for our patients. They’ve done a great job fostering a collegial medical staff that takes great pride and is very engaged in the quality of care we deliver at Bristol.

“I’ve been here about six months and I’ve been struck by the medical staff and their engagement — at every level — to try to drive quality care for the community. I think the variety of areas being recognized certainly speaks to that as well,” Jeter said.

It is also positive for the current employees.

“As with any industry, it’s important to celebrate the acknowledgements for the work that you do. We’re certainly trying to use these as way to tell our team — coming out of the pandemic when it’s easy to feel discouraged — to have some independent groups that say, ‘you guys really are achieving great things in your community — we’re certainly going to use that,” Jeter said.

Such recognition can also be used when recruiting new employees.

“I can’t speak for everyone at Ballad but don’t just take our word for it. Go out and look at what others say about what we do. We want people to go in with their eyes wide open that we are serious about delivering the best possible care. I think this reinforces how serious we are about what we try to do,” Jeter said.

Among the recognitions BRMC received:

Quantros named Bristol Regional Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety and medical excellence in spinal fusion in its 2023 CareChex awards.

Bristol Regional has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. Bristol Regional has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients with the care outlined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center with “high-performing” distinctions. Bristol Regional and Holston Valley are further recognized for their excellent rate of discharging patients directly home, and Johnson City Medical Center is noted for the excellent survival rate of its heart attack patients.

U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial with “high-performing” distinctions. Bristol Regional is recognized for having an excellent survival rate of heart failure patients, while the hospital joins Holston Valley and Johnston Memorial in having an excellent rate of discharging patients directly home.

U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center with “high-performing” marks for their care of stroke patients, with all three receiving distinction for an excellent rate of discharging patients directly home.

Quantros named Bristol Regional as the No. 1 hospital in Tennessee and among the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in neurological care in its 2023 CareChex awards. Bristol Regional was also recognized in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in neurological care.

U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional and Holston Valley as “high-performing” for colon cancer surgery.

Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 100 hospitals in the nation for patient safety in gallbladder removal in its 2023 CareChex® awards.

Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in spinal surgery in its 2023 CareChex awards. Bristol Regional was also named in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in spinal surgery.

Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in pneumonia care in its 2023 CareChex awards.

Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in pulmonary care in its 2023 CareChex awards.

U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center as “high-performing” for pulmonary disease care.

Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in gastrointestinal hemorrhage in its 2023 CareChex awards.

U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley and Johnston Memorial as “high-performing” in care for kidney failure patients. Bristol Regional and Johnston Memorial were praised for an excellent rate of giving patients time at home, with no time or minimal time spent in a hospital, emergency department or nursing home.

“Everyone at Ballad Health, from our board of directors to our team members and physician partners, is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based care designed for the needs of our region,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said in a written statement. “It is inspiring to see independent validation of the hard work done each day to honor the people we serve by providing the best possible care. Despite the national labor shortages, and all the challenges for hospitals, our clinical teams have never lost their focus.”