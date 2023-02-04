BRISTOL, Va. — In his 20 years of working in the music industry, Mike Stephenson, the owner of Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, never imagined that he would ever be nominated for a Grammy, let alone two.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I never thought anything I did would get looked at or nominated,” Stephenson said. “I watched the Grammys every year growing up as a kid, wanting to go, but I kind of gave up on that years ago. And it just happened.”

The Grammy Awards are presented each year by the Recording Academy of the U.S., to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry. They are generally regarded as the most prestigious awards in music.

When the 65th annual Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 15, Stephenson had been taking a break from social media. So he was unaware of the nomination until he received a phone call from Dave Eggar, a fellow Bristol-based musician and one of the musicians featured in Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed, the album for which Stephenson’s work in two songs ‘African Tales’ and ‘Snapshots’ was nominated.

“I had no Facebook, no Instagram, anything like that. So Dave called me and asked me if I’d seen the news and I said, ‘No, what’s going on?’ I thought something bad happened, and he said, ‘Well, as of this morning, we’ve all been nominated for two Grammys,’” Stephenson said.

Shocked and excited upon hearing the news, Stephenson first called his wife and then his mother, who he credits with supporting him throughout what, has been a joyous but long adventure in the music business.

“I tried to call my wife first just because I was so in shock and excited. But then, of course, I had to call my mom to let her know because she’s certainly supported me since I was a kid doing this kind of thing.” Stephenson said. “She was super happy, of course. It would have been hard to really push your kids to go into the music business and play in the band because it generally doesn’t pay off that well unless you get to a certain level of notoriety.”

The Grammy Awards show will take place tonight, with part of the ceremony set to air at 7 p.m. However with 91 total categories being presented throughout the event, the Best Instrumental Composition category that Stephenson’s work on Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed is being nominated for is not set to be one of the awards presented on live TV.

Best Instrumental Composition is a composer’s award for an original composition first released during the eligibility Year, according to the award description.

African Tales was composed by Paquito D’Rivera and written by Tasha Warren and Eggar. Snapshots was composed by Pascal Le Boeuf and was also written by Warren and Eggar.

Stephenson, who got his start producing hard rock and metal music, emphasized how much he enjoyed the challenge of recording an instrumental album while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with Eggar, Le Boeuf, Warren and D’Rivera, who have all gained significant recognition in their craft and made an effort to record the majority of the songs together in person.

“We work all the time, and it was kind of a challenge for me because it’s duets between cello and bass clarinet mostly. There’s some piano in there and some different things at times,” Stephenson said.

“We didn’t separate them into isolation booths or anything like that. Everybody was just in that big room, playing the songs, and, you know, especially with the pandemic going on, they had not been together to work on it at all. So they just had to have this music and had figure it out and play it and record it all at the same time,” he said.

Since Stephenson’s Grammy nominations were announced, musicians from all over have been calling Classic Recording Studio in the hopes that he will collaborate with them on their new projects.

“There was always people coming from other places to come here to record, but now there’s people from like a seven-eight-hour radius getting a hold of me trying to come into work with me,” Stephenson said. “I think it changes their minds about wanting to work with you, you know, because now that I’ve got a nomination, people want my name on their stuff, which is flattering, of course.”

With all the excitement and planning for the big day, Stephenson has not had the time to think about what he would say if he does win a Grammy. Instead, he will leave the words to D’Rivera, Warren, and Eggar.

“It’s been a lot of work actually trying to just get the logistics down to get there because even though we’re nominated, we all have to buy our own tickets and all that kind of thing to get in,” Stephenson said. “I figured if it wins, I will probably let Dave and Tasha talk, but if they asked me to say something, I’m sure I can throw out something, you know, [off the] top my head.”