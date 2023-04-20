Dr. Karen Shelton of Bristol was chosen Thursday as the new Virginia commissioner of health, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in a written statement.

Shelton returns to the public health field after nearly two years serving as vice president and chief medical officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center and Smyth County Community Hospital, in the Ballad Health System.

For five years before that, Shelton oversaw the Mount Rogers Health District and later managed both the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Experience and leadership matter. Dr. Shelton brings a wealth of knowledge in patient care and is positioned to recognize the individualized needs of all Virginians,” Youngkin said in the written statement. “Dr. Shelton will be a tremendous asset to public health across the Commonwealth.”

Shelton will start May 1.

“Having served in various health care settings in both the public and private sectors and in her role as a primary care provider, Dr. Shelton will bring leadership and expertise to the governor’s goals of improving the health of all Virginians, enhancing maternal and children’s health and addressing the dual crises of behavioral health and fentanyl poisoning that affects communities across Virginia,” Secretary of Health and Human Services John Littel said in the statement.

During her final year with the Virginia Department of Health, she provided leadership to three health districts across the Commonwealth, leading those districts to have the fastest rollouts of COVID testing and vaccinations in Virginia.

“As a health care provider, I look forward to helping Virginians lead healthier and happier lives with improved access to the right care for themselves and their families," Shelton said. "As an OB/GYN, it was an honor to care for patients, their babies, and their families one-on-one. Moving into public health again, I hope to harness the trust my patients had in me and advance the mission of the Virginia Department of Health alongside dedicated healthcare professionals.”

Her work during the COVID-19 pandemic helped get students back in the classroom, significantly mitigating learning loss for those in Bristol and the surrounding area, according to the statement.

During her public health tenure, Shelton also focused on the opioid crisis in Southwest Virginia and the significant numbers of babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

A board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Shelton treated patients in Bristol for nearly 20 years before turning her focus to public health.

Shelton received a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Virginia and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Eastern Virginia Medical School. She holds her undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University.

At the end of 2021, the Bristol Herald Courier selected Shelton as Bristolian of the Year for her work to safeguard public health during the pandemic.

She was honored recently with the Woman of Distinction Award by the United Way of Southwest Virginia.