Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway co-founder, the late Carl R. Moore of Bristol, was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame pays homage to the state’s rich sports history and members’ impact within their respective community

Moore was one of three men, along with Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope, who built the speedway in 1961, hosting its first of 124 NASCAR Cup Series races that July.

Four years later Carrier and Moore teamed up to establish Bristol Dragway, the first major such major track in the Southeast and one whose amenities were years ahead of the remainder of the remainder of the nation.

They later established the International Hot Rod Association, which sanctioned drag strips and drag racing events across the U.S. and in other countries.

Moore and Carrier sold the speedway in the 1970s but Carrier later re-acquired it and helped build it into one of the most popular stops on the nation's premier racing circuit.

Moore served as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives and the state Senate and later served on the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The class of 2023 also includes former ETSU head men's basketball Coach Les Robinson, Eric Berry, Keith Bulluck, Mike Fisher, Tim Harris, John Henderson, Tianna Madison, Teresa Lawrence Phillips, Zach Randolph, Loren Roberts and Stephen B. Smith.

The induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, was held Saturday at the Omni Nashville Downtown.