Bristol woman reunited with class ring after 35 years

BRISTOL, Va. — Milly Campbell Hall glanced at the ring on her finger while at work last week and just couldn’t believe her eyes.

“It’s just amazing to have it back,” said Hall, who works at a local Walmart.

The Bristol, Virginia resident, who lost her high school class ring more than 30 years ago, was recently reunited with the ring, thanks to a woman who had kept it safely in her jewelry box after finding it in a parking lot more than three decades ago.

Like most high school seniors, Hall purchased a class ring before graduating from Virginia High School in 1982.

“I loved that ring. It had my August birthstone in the center. I was in the high school band so it had a band symbol on one side and the Bearcats on the other. I also had my name ‘Milly Campbell’ engraved on the inside.”

Two years after graduating, Hall visited the Bristol YMCA to enjoy a relaxing soak in the hot tub. She often frequented the facility because her father, Marvin Campbell, was an employee there.

“When I went to get dressed, I couldn’t find my ring that I had laid on top of my clothes. My dad and I looked everywhere, but we couldn’t find it.