Bristol woman reunited with class ring after 35 years

BRISTOL, Va. — Milly Campbell Hall glanced at the ring on her finger while at work last week and just couldn’t believe her eyes.
“It’s just amazing to have it back,” said Hall, who works at a local Walmart.
The Bristol, Virginia resident, who lost her high school class ring more than 30 years ago, was recently reunited with the ring, thanks to a woman who had kept it safely in her jewelry box after finding it in a parking lot more than three decades ago.
Like most high school seniors, Hall purchased a class ring before graduating from Virginia High School in 1982.
“I loved that ring. It had my August birthstone in the center. I was in the high school band so it had a band symbol on one side and the Bearcats on the other. I also had my name ‘Milly Campbell’ engraved on the inside.”
Two years after graduating, Hall visited the Bristol YMCA to enjoy a relaxing soak in the hot tub. She often frequented the facility because her father, Marvin Campbell, was an employee there.
“When I went to get dressed, I couldn’t find my ring that I had laid on top of my clothes. My dad and I looked everywhere, but we couldn’t find it.
“I thought it was stolen, even though it was late in the afternoon and I didn’t think there was anyone else in the place.
“I knew it was gone forever and I was really upset,” she said. “Heartbroken, really.”
Hall went home to her mother and told her the bad news.
“She was upset I had lost that part of my schooling,” she said.
Over the years, Hall, 56, and her husband, DeWayne Hall, occasionally talked about the unfortunate incident. Her husband sympathized because he also had lost his class ring in the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii while serving in the Navy in the 1970s.
Last week, Hall got a text on her phone that would lead her to finally solve the decadeslong mystery of what happened to her ring.
She was leaving a veterinarian’s office when she saw that a friend texted and asked her to call her.
“She asked me if I had lost my high school class ring. I said ‘why, yes, 35 years ago.’ Apparently, the ring had come up in a conversation with her friend and another acquaintance who said she had found a class ring all these years ago.
“I was flabbergasted,” said Hall.
“The woman told me on the phone that she found the class ring in the parking lot after leaving her work at the YMCA in 1985,” Hall explained.
The employee who found the inscribed ring that day checked the computers at the YMCA in hopes of locating a member by that name.
“She didn’t find my name because my father worked at the YMCA and I got to use it for free. I wasn’t listed as a member.”
When the woman didn’t find a matching name on the computer, she took the class ring home and stored it in her jewelry box for safe keeping.
“And, that’s where it stayed for 35 years. Apparently, she knew a Mr. Campbell worked at the YMCA but it never occurred to her that he had a daughter.”
Hall and the finder of the ring made arrangements to meet last week at Hall’s workplace for the return of the ring.
“That was the longest morning of my life as I waited on her arrival,” said Hall.
“She didn’t show up when expected and the store closed early that day for sanitizing.
“When I called her back, I found out she had been sick that day.”
They planned another day to meet.
“When I met her and she handed me the ring, I broke into tears. It was amazing to see the ring after 35 years. It was nice and shiny,” said Hall, whose voice began to shake just thinking about the day.
“I put it on my right ring finger but it didn’t fit, so I’m wearing it on my pinkie with a ring adjuster. It feels a little big, but that’s OK.
“I look at my hand all the time now. It just amazes me to look down and see it on my finger.
“I’m not letting it out of my sight this time.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
